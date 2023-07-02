NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $450.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on NVDA. HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a reduce rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $392.70.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $423.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $311,102,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.