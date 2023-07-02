NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $204.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $205.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.30.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

