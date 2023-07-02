Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OXY. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 8.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 638,301 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.01 per share, with a total value of $36,389,540.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,629,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,692,093,143.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

