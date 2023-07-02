OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 1,007 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 348,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 39.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Argus raised their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.