OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 676 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $458.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $436.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.75.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

