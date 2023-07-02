OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.77.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $173.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

