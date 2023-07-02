OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $341.94 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $344.08. The company has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

