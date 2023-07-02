OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $59.67.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

