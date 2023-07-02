OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $99.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $75.73 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.45.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.