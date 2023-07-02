OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 1,686 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8,510.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 204,255 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 78.1% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $77.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.