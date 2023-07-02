OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 422 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 22,818.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 237,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 236,171 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $215.15 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.96 and a 200 day moving average of $225.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.