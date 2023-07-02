OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $207.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $207.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

