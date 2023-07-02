OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Oppenheimer cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $196.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.05 and a 12-month high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.