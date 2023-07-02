OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,123 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $89.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.