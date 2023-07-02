OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 127 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $447.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $498.98 and its 200 day moving average is $499.86. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $435.00 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.