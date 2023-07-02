OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 350 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,609,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after buying an additional 298,692 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4,186.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,982,000 after buying an additional 296,539 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after buying an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 351,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,348,000 after buying an additional 239,298 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $159.04 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

