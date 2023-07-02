OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,143 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $119.04 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

