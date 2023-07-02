Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.

ONTX stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.78. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.52.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,122.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

