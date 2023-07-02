OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) and Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Head to Head Survey

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) and Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OneWater Marine and Bénéteau, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneWater Marine 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bénéteau 0 0 1 0 3.00

OneWater Marine currently has a consensus target price of $36.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.64%. Bénéteau has a consensus target price of $14.10, indicating a potential downside of 13.07%. Given OneWater Marine’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OneWater Marine is more favorable than Bénéteau.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneWater Marine 5.72% 23.46% 6.76% Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares OneWater Marine and Bénéteau’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

61.3% of OneWater Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of OneWater Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OneWater Marine and Bénéteau’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneWater Marine $1.74 billion 0.33 $130.94 million $7.31 4.96 Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OneWater Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Bénéteau.

Summary

OneWater Marine beats Bénéteau on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft. OneWater Marine Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Buford, Georgia.

About Bénéteau

Bénéteau S.A. designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names. The company also offers bandofbaots.com, a community services platform for purchase and sale of new or used boats; lease purchase, credit, and insurance services through SGB Finance; and inventory and retail finance solutions. Bénéteau S.A. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France.

