OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Upgraded at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OPK has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPK stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.86.

Insider Activity

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary J. Nabel bought 187,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $339,570.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,172.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,502,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 57,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 423,280 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.