Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OPRT. Barclays cut their target price on Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Oportun Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Oportun Financial from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Oportun Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.55 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. EMG Holdings L.P. increased its position in Oportun Financial by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 2,725,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,164 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its position in Oportun Financial by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 530,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 306,186 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its position in Oportun Financial by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 423,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 195,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

