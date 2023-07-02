Oppenheimer Raises Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to $25.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $22.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.70% from the stock’s previous close.

AVDL has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Linda Palczuk bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,424. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,301,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,409,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 553.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 586,247 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Further Reading

