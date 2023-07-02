Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 million, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

