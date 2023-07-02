OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

OSUR opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $367.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $154.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 249.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

