PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.90 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for PACCAR in a report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.91. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.46. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $85.18.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,441,000 after buying an additional 671,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PACCAR by 49.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 53.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PACCAR by 48.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,532 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

