PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Truist Financial

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $8.75 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.37. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $30.43.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.51%.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,080,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after buying an additional 3,069,478 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,821,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 1,521,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,647,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,525,000 after purchasing an additional 904,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.