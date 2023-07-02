Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $58,886.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $58,886.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,944,423 shares of company stock valued at $27,296,108. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

PLTR stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of -117.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

