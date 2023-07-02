Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.37.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.9 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $255.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.64. The stock has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $256.83.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,558 shares of company stock valued at $51,371,576. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

