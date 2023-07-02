Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $285.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $269.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.37.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $255.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.64. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.58, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $256.83.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,558 shares of company stock worth $51,371,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

