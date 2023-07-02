Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 13.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,829,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 237,360 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,585,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after purchasing an additional 551,576 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

