Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 2,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $310.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.79 and a 200 day moving average of $303.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $312.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

