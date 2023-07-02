Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 809 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,963 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Shell by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC increased its stake in Shell by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average is $59.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,525.14.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

