Park Edge Advisors LLC Sells 209 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Park Edge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.4% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 2,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 62,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,436,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $310.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

