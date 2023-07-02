Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,056,000 after acquiring an additional 116,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,061,000 after acquiring an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $519,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,618,000 after buying an additional 178,108 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH opened at $390.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $235.69 and a 52 week high of $392.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

