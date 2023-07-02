Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.65-$4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.31 billion-$5.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.04. Paychex has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.