PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Lowered to $48.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

NYSE:PBF opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. PBF Energy has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 250.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

