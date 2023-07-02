PDG RLTY S A EM/S (OTCMKTS:PDGRY) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 10th

PDG RLTY S A EM/S (OTCMKTS:PDGRY – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 10th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 10th.
PDG RLTY S A EM/S Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PDGRY opened at $2.00 on Friday. PDG RLTY S A EM/S has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.
About PDG RLTY S A EM/S
