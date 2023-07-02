PDG RLTY S A EM/S Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, July 10th (OTCMKTS:PDGRY)

PDG RLTY S A EM/S (OTCMKTS:PDGRY – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 10th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of PDG RLTY S A EM/S stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. PDG RLTY S A EM/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

PDG Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes operates in the real estate industry in Brazil. It engages in the acquisition and development of real estate properties; and acquisition of investment properties. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

