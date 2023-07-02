Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $301.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $312.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $289.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Penumbra Price Performance

NYSE:PEN opened at $344.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.84 and a 200-day moving average of $275.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,150.51 and a beta of 0.51. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $118.65 and a 52 week high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Insider Activity

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.59, for a total value of $1,377,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,873,541.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,873,541.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total transaction of $3,078,814.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,947,394. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

