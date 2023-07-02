PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 679,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,955,000 after acquiring an additional 35,390 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,197,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,578,000 after acquiring an additional 416,704 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

PEP opened at $185.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $255.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

