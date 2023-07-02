PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,197,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,578,000 after buying an additional 416,704 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $185.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.