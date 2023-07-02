Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 12.10%.
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
