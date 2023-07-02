Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 175.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 135,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 86,430 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 55.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 2.8 %

PPC stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

