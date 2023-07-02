Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $389.81

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 389.81 ($4.96) and traded as low as GBX 386 ($4.91). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 388 ($4.93), with a volume of 5,672 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £54.28 million, a PE ratio of 946.34, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 446.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 390.43.

Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

