Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRI. Raymond James started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $197.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.50. Primerica has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $199.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primerica will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $384,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,082.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,472,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,974,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,142,000 after acquiring an additional 174,822 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Primerica by 27.4% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 573,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,518 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 52.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,748,000 after acquiring an additional 80,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Stories

