Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,243 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $75.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.54.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

