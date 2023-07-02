Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL) Stock Price Up 0.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL – Free Report) rose 0.1% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.46. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.43.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.93.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile
The Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP 600 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap companies selected and weighted in consideration of several different factors as well as the current market risk regime, as determined by the fund adviser.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.