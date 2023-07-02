Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL) Stock Price Up 0.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL – Free Report) rose 0.1% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.46. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.93.

The Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP 600 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap companies selected and weighted in consideration of several different factors as well as the current market risk regime, as determined by the fund adviser.

