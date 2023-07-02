Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 983,037 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18,667.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 988,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983,037 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $185.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

