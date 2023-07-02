Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10,059.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,719 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $126.15 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.77 and a 12 month high of $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

