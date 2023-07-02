Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8,316.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,813 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Novartis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,737,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock opened at $100.91 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.